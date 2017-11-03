Derby County v Reading
Strikers Matej Vydra (calf) and David Nugent (illness) are available as Derby chase a fifth consecutive league win.
Johnny Russell (groin) should be fit after missing two games but forwards Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined.
Reading will assess midfielder Joey van den Berg, who was injured in the win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Veteran forward Yann Kermorgant is fit following hip and groin surgery, so could replace teenager Sam Smith.
Derby County manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby: "We try to train how we play and we do some really good work off the pitch, but you need a bunch of players who are prepared to put the work in.
"And when you win four games in a row, maybe they start to listen a tiny bit more than before.
"We have an opportunity to finish it off with five wins on the spin. We have to maintain it. You can't get carried away with it. We have to stay humble and work hard again."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby have lost just one of their past seven league games against Reading (W3 D3), a 3-0 defeat on the final day of the 2014/15 campaign.
- Reading have won five of their past eight visits to Pride Park in all competitions (D1 L2).
- Derby have won 10 of their past 11 home league matches in November (D1), winning the past seven in a row while keeping six clean sheets.
- Reading have 10 fewer points after 15 matches this season (15) than they managed last campaign (25).
- Sam Winnall has scored four Championship goals in seven appearances for Derby, as many as he managed in 17 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between January and August this year.
- Modou Barrow has had a hand in three goals in his past four league games (one goal, two assists), as many as in his previous 31 combined.