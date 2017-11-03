Derby County v Reading

Matej Vydra has scored six Championship goals in nine starts this season

Strikers Matej Vydra (calf) and David Nugent (illness) are available as Derby chase a fifth consecutive league win.

Johnny Russell (groin) should be fit after missing two games but forwards Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined.

Reading will assess midfielder Joey van den Berg, who was injured in the win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Veteran forward Yann Kermorgant is fit following hip and groin surgery, so could replace teenager Sam Smith.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby: "We try to train how we play and we do some really good work off the pitch, but you need a bunch of players who are prepared to put the work in.

"And when you win four games in a row, maybe they start to listen a tiny bit more than before.

"We have an opportunity to finish it off with five wins on the spin. We have to maintain it. You can't get carried away with it. We have to stay humble and work hard again."

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 25% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts