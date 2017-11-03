Brentford v Leeds United

Ollie Watkins has scored five goals in his past seven appearances for Brentford

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard will have a scan on his ankle while midfielder Nico Yennaris has been cleared to return from a concussion.

Midfielder Alan Judge is working his way back from long-term injury but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the season.

Leeds United welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips and full-back Gaetano Berardi from suspension.

Centre-half Liam Cooper could come back into the team after missing Tuesday's home defeat by Derby with a dead leg.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

