Barnsley v Birmingham City

Barnsley midfielder Harvey Barnes has scored in his past two appearances

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom could name the same XI that started Tuesday's 4-2 win at Burton Albion.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove scored in his first start of the season in midweek after foot and thigh injuries.

Birmingham City are set to recall Emilio Nsue in place of full-back Maxime Colin, who was carried off with a hamstring injury in Wednesday's home defeat by former club Brentford.

Boss Steve Cotterill may also be forced into other significant changes.

He has two or three other players with niggles, while goalkeeper David Stockdale (fractured wrist) is still not fit, striker Isaac Vassell is out for the season after his cruciate knee ligament injury against Aston Villa and on-loan Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) remains a long-term absentee.

In his four matches in charge, Cotterill's Blues have picked up four points, but still stand 21st in the Championship table - two points clear of danger and four behind 19th-placed Barnsley.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 27% Away win 35%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

