Sheffield United v Hull City
-
Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (back) is out after having to go to hospital following a collision in the 1-0 midweek loss at QPR.
Simon Moore will deputise for Blackman and striker Billy Sharp is likely to return to the starting line-up.
Hull City defender Michael Hector serves a one-match ban for his red card in the home defeat by Middlesbrough.
Fikayo Tomori is likely to move into the middle of defence, with Ola Aina set to come in at right-back.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 56%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Although the Blades have lost just one of their last 17 home matches in all competitions against Hull, that defeat was in their last meeting in December 2010.
- There have been 13 goals scored in the last two matches between these teams in all competitions - 3-2 and 5-3 wins for Hull in December 2010 and April 2014 respectively.
- Sheffield United have won six home league games this season, only one fewer than they won in their last Championship campaign in 2010/11 (7).
- Jarrod Bowen has scored in seven different Championship games this season, with only Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Wolves striker Leo Bonatini scoring in more (8); however, Bowen has ended on the losing side in four of those matches, more than any other player.
- Meanwhile, Billy Sharp has scored in five games and won all five, the best 100% record in the Championship this season. Sharp has ended on the winning side in each of his last 11 league matches at Bramall Lane.
- The Blades are unbeaten in their last 15 league Yorkshire derbies (W10 D5) since losing 1-0 to Barnsley in November 2014.