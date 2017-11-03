Championship
Millwall15:00Burton
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Burton Albion

Jake Cooper
Jake Cooper has made 10 appearances for Millwall this season but is banned after being sent off against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night
Millwall are without suspended defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Burton.

Tony Craig is set to play in defence with Byron Webster missing long-term. Midfielder Shaun Williams continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Burton duo Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy are doubts, after sustaining knocks in the home defeat by Barnsley.

Defender McFadzean suffered a broken nose while Joe Mason (back) and John Brayford (hamstring) also miss out for Nigel Clough's side.

Match facts

  • This will be the second season in which these sides meet in league competition, the other being 2015/16 with both sides winning one game apiece.
  • Burton lost their only other visit to the Den in March 2016, a 2-0 defeat in a League One fixture.
  • Millwall have won four of their past five home league games - they had won four of their previous 24 home Championship matches.
  • Nigel Clough's last Championship visit to the Den saw his Derby side win 5-1 in September 2013 - his biggest ever away Championship win.
  • Burton haven't scored in any of their past six away league matches, attempting just four shots on target in those games and failing to attempt a single shot on target in three of them (against Middlesbrough, Leeds and Bristol City).
  • The last Championship side to fail to score in seven consecutive away matches were QPR in December 2008, a run of eight.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
