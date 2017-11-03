St Johnstone v Celtic

The sides drew 1-1 at Celtic Park in August

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Johnstone will be without Chris Millar against Celtic after he pulled up in training.

Murray Davidson is a major doubt, while another fellow midfielder, Stefan Scougall, and forward Michael O'Halloran are also injury concerns.

Full-back Brian Easton is awaiting the results of a scan on an injured knee.

Celtic's Erik Sviatchenko remains short of fitness, while fellow defenders Jozo Simunovic and Anthony Ralston, plus winger Patrick Roberts, remain out.

Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership leaders are one game away from breaking a 100-year-old British and club record run of 62 domestic games without defeat.

St Johnstone were the last Scottish side to defeat Celtic and drew 1-1 in their last meeting, in Glasgow in August, but presently sit sixth in the table, 12 points behind the visitors.

Match stats

St Johnstone have gone five games without a victory - or a goal

Celtic have gone two games without a win

Celtic are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Saints, winning four before a draw

Celtic have only conceded six goals in their opening 11 league matches this season - their best start to a season since 2003/04

Pre-match quotes

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It's a game we are looking forward to - a good atmosphere and under no pressure because, let's be honest, nobody expects us to get a result, particularly when you look at how well they played against Aberdeen and Bayern Munich.

"They dismantled the second-best team in the country by far over the past few seasons and they were incredible against Bayern Munich and probably should have won.

"We are certainly not sitting here thinking we can't get anything from the game.

"We believe we can because history will tell you we're always capable of throwing up results.

"We were the last team to beat them and last season we were unfortunate in a couple of games: we lost 1-0 there, we were 2-1 up at home and feel we should have had a penalty then they get one at the other end, we drew with them this year.

"So we have proved we can get results, but everyone has to do their jobs well.

"Our motivation is to stop the wee run we are on and to look after ourselves."

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney: "It will be a tough game. They gave us a tough game at Celtic Park as well.

"We're training hard for them and we're looking forward to the game.

"They have got a lot of good players.

"The last time we played, Aaron Comrie did well. I grew up in the academy with him and he's a great player.

"The games after Europe have been hard for us. There are no easy games.

"We'll be looking to get full points on Saturday."