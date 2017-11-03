Rangers v Partick Thistle

Thistle lost to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup in September

Portugal defender Bruno Alves is back from suspension and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has recovered from injury as Rangers host Partick Thistle.

Ryan Jack is available after having a red card rescinded, but fellow midfielders Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

As do defenders Lee Wallace and Fabio Cardoso.

Midfielder Chris Erskine is the latest injury doubt for Thistle, who are already missing five first-team men.

He suffered a calf problem in training last week and missed the win over St Johnstone.

Midfielders Stuart Bannigan, Christie Elliott and Abdul Osman, plus defenders Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya, are still sidelined.

Fourth-top Rangers go into a second game with Graeme Murty in charge, with Glasgow rivals Thistle having lifted themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table to lie 10th.

Match stats

Thistle are on a three-game run without defeat and are seeking a third straight home win

Rangers have not lost to Thistle in their 28 meetings since a 3-0 defeat in May 1993

Thistle have not won at Ibrox in their 16 visits since a 2-0 victory in October 1981

Pre-match quotes

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty: "I understand there's going to be loads of speculation about the job.

"It doesn't really affect me. It doesn't really bother me. I will deal with the realities when I'm told by the board.

"I have to make sure the players get away from that and get on with the task in hand.

"I've really enjoyed this week. It has been great fun. The boys have been bright, they've been lively and it's been good to get to know some of the newer players who I maybe didn't know as well.

"They have been working really hard to make sure that they train at a good level. I couldn't have asked for any more.

"I hope they take their attitude and their application and their quality into the game and show what they're about."

Partick Thistle midfielder Martin Woods, who made his debut last week: "It's been really good to get back in the football environment.

"I feel like I've missed the structure to my life where you're in somewhere day in, day out.

"My targets are to get the club up the league, where I feel it's good enough to be.

"The players in the dressing-room I feel should be higher.

"We should be looking to climb the league as soon as possible.

"There's too much quality to be sitting where we are."