West Ham United v Liverpool

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge has scored five goals in seven league games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Winston Reid returns from a calf problem, while Aaron Cresswell is fit despite being forced off with a dead leg at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Michail Antonio, Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins are all injured, while Pablo Zabaleta is suspended.

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to miss out with an ankle problem so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may start his first league game for Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to feature because of a thigh injury.

Sadio Mane is back in training following a hamstring injury and should return to action after the international break.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "After the almost weekly discussion about Slaven Bilic's future, the West Ham boss will be hoping for a performance more akin to their Carabao Cup comeback against Tottenham than their capitulation in their last home game against Brighton.

"They will take hope from the fact that no team has conceded more Premier League away goals than Liverpool, who face a swift return to the capital following their horror show against Spurs at Wembley.

"If Liverpool are to make it back-to-back Champions League campaigns next season then this is a fixture they need to take something from.

"One thing is for sure - if the Hammers have a lead in stoppage time, the ball won't be heading into the Liverpool penalty area."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on his future: "Yes, of course I need something personally. I am in a position I don't want to be in. I have been there for quite a time now.

"Every win, even in the cup but especially in the league, it will take us and me out of that position and put us in a more comfortable position. Every game you don't win puts you in a worse position.

"I do think I can turn it around, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool won comfortably at London Stadium at the end of last season and I think they will win again. But I hope it doesn't mean Bilic will lose his job - because that would be ridiculous.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

None of the last 12 Premier League meetings in east London have been drawn - West Ham have four victories and Liverpool eight since a 1-1 draw in December 2001.

The Merseysiders won 4-0 at the London Stadium in May, their biggest league victory away to West Ham since January 1976.

Liverpool have lost three of their last six Premier League games against the Hammers (W2, D1) - as many defeats as in the previous 25 meetings.

West Ham United

Defeat would leave the Hammers with nine points. The last time they had fewer than 10 points after 11 league games was in 2010-11, a season which saw them relegated from the top flight.

Seven of West Ham's nine Premier League wins at the London Stadium have been by 1-0 scorelines.

They have conceded four Premier League penalties this season (all scored) - no other side has given away more than two.

Andre Ayew has scored three goals in his last two games in all competitions for West Ham - more than he had managed in his previous 10 appearances this season.

All 41 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have been scored from inside the penalty area.

Joe Hart has conceded 29 goals in 17 Premier League games against Liverpool during his career; five more than against any other side.

Liverpool

The Reds could win back-to-back league games for the first time since August. Those victories (against Crystal Palace and Arsenal) are also the last time they kept consecutive clean sheets in the top flight.

All but one of the 16 league goals Liverpool have conceded this season have come away from home - the highest tally in the top flight.

The last time they conceded more goals in their opening five away league games was in 1953-54, a season which ended in relegation.

Daniel Sturridge has scored five goals in seven league appearances against West Ham.

Sturridge is two short of 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool. He can become the seventh player to reach the milestone, after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Dirk Kuyt.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 22% Probability of away win: 52%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.