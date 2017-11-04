Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Dunfermline0

Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 21Balatoni
  • 14Longridge
  • 3McGheeBooked at 14mins
  • 8Kerr
  • 35Dunne
  • 6McKee
  • 18Miller
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 9Austin
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 4Mvoto
  • 13Splaine
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jason Talbot.

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).

Joe McKee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joe Cardle.

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Watson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127232316723
2Dundee Utd127231311223
3Livingston126422015522
4Dunfermline1263325111421
5Morton125431612419
6Queen of Sth125341914518
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
Top Stories