Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 44Watson
- 21Balatoni
- 14Longridge
- 3McGheeBooked at 14mins
- 8Kerr
- 35Dunne
- 6McKee
- 18Miller
- 11Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 9Austin
- 15Gasparotto
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 28Craigen
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 7Higginbotham
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 13Splaine
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Joe McKee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Joe Cardle.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Watson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
