Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Greenock Morton v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 23Barr
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 8Forbes
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 36Hynes
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 3Marshall
- 17Murray
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 16McFadden
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 9Lyle
- 10Kane
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Foul by Darren Barr (Morton).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Robert McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Robert McHugh (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Queen of the South 0. Gary Harkins (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Morton. Robert McHugh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Robert McHugh (Morton).
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Connor Murray.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.