Scottish Championship
Morton1Queen of Sth0

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 8Forbes
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 10Thomson
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 36Hynes

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Marshall
  • 17Murray
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 16McFadden
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Tapping
  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 10Kane
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Foul by Darren Barr (Morton).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Robert McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Robert McHugh (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Queen of the South 0. Gary Harkins (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Morton. Robert McHugh draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Robert McHugh (Morton).

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Connor Murray.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127232316723
2Dundee Utd127231311223
3Livingston126422015522
4Dunfermline1263325111421
5Morton125431612419
6Queen of Sth125341914518
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
