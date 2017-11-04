Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1St Mirren0

Dundee United v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Durnan
  • 3Scobbie
  • 17Robson
  • 28Smith
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 10Fraser
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 7McMullan
  • 9Nkoyi
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 18Allardice
  • 19Keatings
  • 21Mehmet
  • 23Fyvie

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 26McCart
  • 15Baird
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 5Buchanan
  • 9Sutton
  • 18Hilson
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart
  • 30MacPherson
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Mirren 0. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Fraser.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127232316723
2Dundee Utd127231311223
3Livingston126422015522
4Dunfermline1263325111421
5Morton125431612419
6Queen of Sth125341914518
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
