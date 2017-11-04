Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Dundee United v St Mirren
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 28Smith
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 10Fraser
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 7McMullan
- 9Nkoyi
- 14Edjenguele
- 18Allardice
- 19Keatings
- 21Mehmet
- 23Fyvie
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 26McCart
- 15Baird
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 5Buchanan
- 9Sutton
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
- 30MacPherson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Mirren 0. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
