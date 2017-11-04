Attempt blocked. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brechin City v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 11Watt
- 6Dale
- 21Sinclair
- 18Orsi
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'Neil
- 14Lynas
- 17McLennan
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4Dowie
- 15HillBooked at 19mins
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 7Gallagher
- 10Walsh
- 17Roy
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 16Morrison
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).
Foul by Liam Watt (Brechin City).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.