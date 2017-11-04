Scottish Championship
Brechin0Dumbarton0

Brechin City v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 11Watt
  • 6Dale
  • 21Sinclair
  • 18Orsi
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Lynas
  • 17McLennan
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 15HillBooked at 19mins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 7Gallagher
  • 10Walsh
  • 17Roy
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 16Morrison
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).

Foul by Liam Watt (Brechin City).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127232316723
2Dundee Utd127231311223
3Livingston126422015522
4Dunfermline1263325111421
5Morton125431612419
6Queen of Sth125341914518
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
View full Scottish Championship table

