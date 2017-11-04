Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Livingston v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7Mullin
- 14Jacobs
- 6Byrne
- 21Penrice
- 3Longridge
- 8Pittman
- 10Mullen
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 2Raven
- 22McKay
- 23DonaldsonBooked at 21mins
- 3Tremarco
- 15Mulraney
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 4Chalmers
- 20Bell
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 5Warren
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 21Cooper
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 1,262
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Booking
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.