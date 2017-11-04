Scottish Championship
Livingston0Inverness CT0

Livingston v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 6Byrne
  • 21Penrice
  • 3Longridge
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Mullen

Substitutes

  • 9Todorov
  • 11Cadden
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2Raven
  • 22McKay
  • 23DonaldsonBooked at 21mins
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 20Bell
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 5Warren
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 21Cooper
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
1,262

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Booking

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren127232316723
2Dundee Utd127231311223
3Livingston126422015522
4Dunfermline1263325111421
5Morton125431612419
6Queen of Sth125341914518
7Inverness CT123451316-313
8Dumbarton12255816-811
9Falkirk12165818-109
10Brechin12039824-163
