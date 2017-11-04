Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Montrose
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Montrose

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1071227141322
2Montrose106221311220
3Peterhead106132112919
4Stenhousemuir105321710718
5Elgin105232014617
6Berwick105051117-615
7Annan Athletic104151311213
8Clyde102261725-88
9Edinburgh City10208519-146
10Cowdenbeath10127314-115
