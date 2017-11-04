Stenhousemuir v Clyde
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|10
|7
|1
|2
|27
|14
|13
|22
|2
|Montrose
|10
|6
|2
|2
|13
|11
|2
|20
|3
|Peterhead
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|12
|9
|19
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|18
|5
|Elgin
|10
|5
|2
|3
|20
|14
|6
|17
|6
|Berwick
|10
|5
|0
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|15
|7
|Annan Athletic
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|11
|2
|13
|8
|Clyde
|10
|2
|2
|6
|17
|25
|-8
|8
|9
|Edinburgh City
|10
|2
|0
|8
|5
|19
|-14
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|10
|1
|2
|7
|3
|14
|-11
|5