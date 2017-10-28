Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, Hearts, Aston Villa, Murrayfield, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers could make their move for Aberdeen's Derek McInnes as early as Monday, having made their former midfielder their number one target to replace the sacked Pedro Caixinha. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson doubts whether it is the right time for the Ibrox club to make Aberdeen's Derek McInnes their next manager considering the strength of the other CVs the Glasgow club will receive for the vacancy. (The Scotsman)

Ally McCoist says he would be interested in returning as Rangers manager, having led them to back-to-back promotions during his spell in charge from 2011-2015 (Talksport)

Sacked Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha could be set to rejoin Santos Laguna, where he had three successful seasons and led them to the Mexican title. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon believes Pedro Caixinha was an odd choice as Rangers manager. (The National)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that former Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha was prepared to defend him in his fight to avoid a Scottish League Cup final ban after the pair were sent to the stand during their semi-final. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will not be taking a lawyer to his forthcoming Scottish FA hearing, joking that he is not sure if the club could afford one in any case. (The Herald)

Kenny Miller, who was frozen out after a dispute with former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, is poised to return to the starting line-up as captain under caretaker Graeme Murty against Hearts. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena and striker Eduardo Herrera will be recalled to the Mexico squad next week for friendlies against Belgium and Poland. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic 18-year-old Mikey Johnston could be handed a shock start up front against Killmarnock as manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to rest up to six top players ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Bayern Munich. (Scottish Sun)

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton believes he had learned enough about playing at centre half to start for Celtic in their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers will not load pressure on his Celtic side ahead of their potentially record-equalling game against Kilmarnock, with his side looking to extend their unbeaten domestic run to 62 games - a British record that dates back to Willie Maley's Celtic side of 1917. It was a Kilmarnock side that ended that unbeaten run. (The National)

Aston Villa are considering a move for Hibernian's John McGinn after having the 23-year-old Scotland midfielder watched against Aberdeen. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Neil Lennon has revealed he expects a new deal for Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch to be "very high up the agenda" at the next meeting of the Easter Road board, with the in-form 24-year-old out of contract at the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he will be re-emphasising the dangers of social media to his squad after a tweet from Marvin Bartley about Hearts' Ross Callachan provoked the Tynecastle midfielder's team boss, Craig Levein, into claiming players should be "brave enough" to say what they want to say face-to-face. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts striker Isma Goncalves believes teenage midfielder Harry Cochrane can be a big star in the game like Barcelona's Andres Iniesta. (Scottish Sun)

Portuguese striker Isma Goncalves, who has a spell with St Mirren before joining Hearts, says Edinburgh suits him better than Glasgow because it is more multicultural. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

England are interested in holding a joint training session with Scotland ahead of the upcoming rugby union autumn Tests after striking a similar arrangement with Wales. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland captain Danny Brough, the veteran Huddersfield half-back, will win his 24th cap against Tonga at Barlow Park in Cairns, breaking the record he currently shares with Andrew Henderson, the newly-appointed Warrington assistant coach, at the Rugby League World Cup on Sunday. (Evening Express)

Jamie Murray has paid tribute to Martina Hingis, with whom he won this year's Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles titles, after the former world number one announced she is retiring from tennis. (The National)