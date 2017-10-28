Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team "reacted well" to last week's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham in their convincing 3-0 victory over Huddersfield at Anfield.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.