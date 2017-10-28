BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town: David Wagner praises Terriers' effort
Happy with effort, disappointed with result - Wagner
- From the section Football
Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he is "happy" with his team's effort after they hold Liverpool for 50 minutes at Anfield, but disappointed with their eventual 3-0 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.