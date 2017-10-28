Premier League results: Man City & Man Utd win, Crystal Palace draw

Manchester City have won nine and drawn one of their 10 league games so far

Both Manchester clubs continued their dominance at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-place Manchester United beat third-place Tottenham 1-0 thanks to an Anthony Martial strike in the 81st minute. Spurs, who were without top scorer Harry Kane through injury, have lost back-to-back games in all competitions for the first time since February.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now eight points off the top after Manchester City's 3-2 victory over West Brom.

In an eventful first half, Leroy Sane's opener was cancelled out three minutes later by Jay Rodriquez, before Fernandinho restored City's lead. Substitute Raheem Sterling added a third with his first touch of the ball before Matt Phillips grabbed a late consolation for the Baggies, who are without a league win since August.

Arsenal had to come from behind to beat Swansea 2-1. Sam Clucas put the Swans ahead with their first touch inside the box but two goals in seven minutes from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey earned Arsene Wenger victory to mark his 800th Premier League game in charge of the Gunners.

Bottom club Crystal Palace came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time against West Ham. First-half goals from strikers Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew were cancelled out by Luka Milivojevic's penalty and Wilfried Zaha's equaliser in the 97th minute.

Jurgen Klopp got one over on his best mate and fellow manager David Wagner as Liverpool beat Huddersfield 3-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah saw his penalty saved before Daniel Sturridge made amends with his first goal since August, Roberto Firmino added a second eight minutes later and Georginio Wijnaldum made it three with 15 minutes to go.

Darren Fletcher netted the only goal of the game as Stoke claimed their first win since September against Watford, who dropped down to seventh in the table.

In the Championship, Wolves missed out on the chance to move top after losing 2-1 against QPR. Cardiff could have claimed top spot but they only managed a draw against Millwall and remain third, with Sheffield United holding on at the summit after Friday's win over Leeds. You'll find reaction to all of Saturday's EFL games here.

In Scotland, Rangers started life without Paulo Caixinha with a 3-1 win over Hearts, with Kenny Miller scoring twice on his return to the side, while Celtic drew 1-1 against Kilmarnock. We've got reaction to all of Saturday's Scottish football here.

Meanwhile, England's youngsters were victorious in the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain - and you can read the report and watch hightlights here.

Read the Premier League match reports...

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth v Chelsea (17:30 BST)

