Bad shots can be genius - Mourinho on Martial's winner
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho refers to Anthony Martial's winner as a "bad shot that was genius" as the Reds stay in second place in the Premier League after a 1-0 win against Tottenham.
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.