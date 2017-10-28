Alavés 1-2 Valencia

From the section

Zaza failed to score in 11 games for West Ham last season

Former Premier League players Simone Zaza and Rodrigo scored as Valencia maintained their unbeaten start to the La Liga season by defeating Alaves.

Ex-West Ham striker Zaza lashed in his ninth of the campaign and former Bolton loanee Rodrigo scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Defender Alexis, who used to play for Valencia, netted for the home side.

Marcelino's Valencia are second in the table, a point behind Barcelona who travel to Athletic Bilbao (19:45 BST).

Real Madrid are in third place, five points adrift of the top. Zinedine Zidane's side face a trip to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT).