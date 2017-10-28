Spanish La Liga
Alavés 1-2 Valencia

Simone Zaza
Zaza failed to score in 11 games for West Ham last season

Former Premier League players Simone Zaza and Rodrigo scored as Valencia maintained their unbeaten start to the La Liga season by defeating Alaves.

Ex-West Ham striker Zaza lashed in his ninth of the campaign and former Bolton loanee Rodrigo scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Defender Alexis, who used to play for Valencia, netted for the home side.

Marcelino's Valencia are second in the table, a point behind Barcelona who travel to Athletic Bilbao (19:45 BST).

Real Madrid are in third place, five points adrift of the top. Zinedine Zidane's side face a trip to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT).

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 12ElyBooked at 65mins
  • 4Ruano
  • 26DiéguezBooked at 76mins
  • 2VigarayBooked at 23mins
  • 19García SánchezBooked at 86mins
  • 18PinaSubstituted forSobrinoat 81'minutes
  • 22Wakaso
  • 17Pedraza
  • 9SantosBooked at 35mins
  • 24El HaddadiSubstituted forBojanat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Maripán
  • 7Sobrino
  • 11Gómez
  • 13Sivera
  • 14Franco Alviz
  • 15Bojan
  • 16Torres

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 21Montoya
  • 24Garay
  • 5GabrielBooked at 17mins
  • 14Gayá
  • 11Pereira
  • 18SolerSubstituted forMaksimovicat 87'minutes
  • 16Kondogbia
  • 7Ganchinho GuedesSubstituted forLatorre Gruesoat 77'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 9ZazaSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 4Murillo
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 26Latorre Grueso
  • 30Vidal Miralles
  • 31Gil de Pareja
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
18,638

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 1, Valencia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Valencia 2.

Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Adrián Diéguez (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Nemanja Maksimovic replaces Carlos Soler.

Booking

Manu García (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.

Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).

Carlos Vigaray (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).

Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Rubén Sobrino replaces Tomás Pina.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Santi Mina replaces Simone Zaza.

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).

Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Toni Lato replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

Booking

Adrián Diéguez (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andreas Pereira (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adrián Diéguez (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Bojan replaces Munir El Haddadi.

Offside, Valencia. José Gayá tries a through ball, but Simone Zaza is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Neto (Valencia) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mubarak Wakaso.

Attempt missed. Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Santos.

