Match ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.
AC Milan 0-2 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Gonzalo Higuain scored his 100th Serie A goal as defending champions Juventus beat AC Milan to move level with unbeaten leaders Napoli.
The Argentina striker reached the landmark when he drilled in the opener after collecting Paulo Dybala's pass.
The pair linked up again after the break for the second, Dybala stepping over Kwadwo Asamoah's pass for Higuain to precisely power into the corner.
Higuain, 29, has scored 101 goals in 153 games for Juventus and Napoli since arriving in Italy from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July 2013.
His double put the match beyond Milan, who had almost equalised before half-time when striker Nikola Kalinic stretched to meet a cross and prodded against the bar.
Napoli can move further away from Juventus, who are bidding for a record-extending seventh successive Scudetto, when they host lowly Sassuolo on Sunday.
Milan, who embarked on an ambitious £200m spending spree last summer, remain eighth.
Relive Juventus' win at the San Siro
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 17ZapataBooked at 90mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 20AbateSubstituted forLocatelliat 61'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 32mins
- 21BigliaSubstituted forAntonelliat 61'minutes
- 11Borini
- 8Fernández Saez
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forValente Silvaat 77'minutes
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 9Valente Silva
- 15Gómez
- 18Montolivo
- 22Musacchio
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 45Zanellato
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBarzagliat 65'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22AsamoahSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 71'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 6KhediraSubstituted forMatuidiat 81'minutes
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Marchisio
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cristian Zapata (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.
Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Antonelli (Milan).
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Luca Antonelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cristian Zapata (Milan) because of an injury.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Sami Khedira.
Foul by André Silva (Milan).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. André Silva replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Milan. Cristian Zapata tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.