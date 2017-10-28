Italian Serie A
AC Milan0Juventus2

AC Milan 0-2 Juventus

Juventus beat AC Milan thanks to Gonzalo Higuain
Juve striker Higuain has scored four goals in his past five Serie A matches

Gonzalo Higuain scored his 100th Serie A goal as defending champions Juventus beat AC Milan to move level with unbeaten leaders Napoli.

The Argentina striker reached the landmark when he drilled in the opener after collecting Paulo Dybala's pass.

The pair linked up again after the break for the second, Dybala stepping over Kwadwo Asamoah's pass for Higuain to precisely power into the corner.

Higuain, 29, has scored 101 goals in 153 games for Juventus and Napoli since arriving in Italy from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July 2013.

His double put the match beyond Milan, who had almost equalised before half-time when striker Nikola Kalinic stretched to meet a cross and prodded against the bar.

Napoli can move further away from Juventus, who are bidding for a record-extending seventh successive Scudetto, when they host lowly Sassuolo on Sunday.

Milan, who embarked on an ambitious £200m spending spree last summer, remain eighth.

Relive Juventus' win at the San Siro

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 17ZapataBooked at 90mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 20AbateSubstituted forLocatelliat 61'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 32mins
  • 21BigliaSubstituted forAntonelliat 61'minutes
  • 11Borini
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forValente Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 15Gómez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 22Musacchio
  • 29Paletta
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 45Zanellato
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBarzagliat 65'minutes
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22AsamoahSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 71'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forMatuidiat 81'minutes
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home21
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Cristian Zapata (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Antonelli (Milan).

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Luca Antonelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Cristian Zapata (Milan) because of an injury.

Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Sami Khedira.

Foul by André Silva (Milan).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. André Silva replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Milan. Cristian Zapata tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli109102972228
2Juventus1191133102328
3Inter Milan108202071326
4Lazio1081126111525
5Roma108021751224
6Sampdoria95221812617
7Fiorentina105141811716
8AC Milan115151616016
9Atalanta104331713415
10Chievo104331315-215
11Bologna11425912-314
12Torino103431417-313
13Udinese103071621-59
14Cagliari10307818-109
15Sassuolo10226516-118
16Genoa101361016-66
17Crotone10136620-146
18Hellas Verona10136622-166
19SPAL10127819-115
20Benevento100010324-210
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport