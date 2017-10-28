AC Milan 0-2 Juventus

From the section

Juve striker Higuain has scored four goals in his past five Serie A matches

Gonzalo Higuain scored his 100th Serie A goal as defending champions Juventus beat AC Milan to move level with unbeaten leaders Napoli.

The Argentina striker reached the landmark when he drilled in the opener after collecting Paulo Dybala's pass.

The pair linked up again after the break for the second, Dybala stepping over Kwadwo Asamoah's pass for Higuain to precisely power into the corner.

Higuain, 29, has scored 101 goals in 153 games for Juventus and Napoli since arriving in Italy from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July 2013.

His double put the match beyond Milan, who had almost equalised before half-time when striker Nikola Kalinic stretched to meet a cross and prodded against the bar.

Napoli can move further away from Juventus, who are bidding for a record-extending seventh successive Scudetto, when they host lowly Sassuolo on Sunday.

Milan, who embarked on an ambitious £200m spending spree last summer, remain eighth.

