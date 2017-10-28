Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 0.
Bayern Munich 2-0 RB Leipzig
Colombia's James Rodriguez scored as Bayern Munich defeated third-place RB Leipzig and opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Leipzig's Naby Keita was sent off in the DFB Pokal cup loss to Bayern in midweek and on Saturday Willi Orban saw red after 10 minutes when he fouled Arjen Robben, who was through on goal.
Rodriguez converted Dutchman Robben's cross to give Bayern the lead.
Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 when he tucked home from Javi Martinez's pass.
Borussia Dortmund, who led the Bundesliga going into Saturday's games, saw their teenage defender Dan-Axel Zagadou sent off as they lost 4-2 at Hanover.
Togo striker Ihlas Bebou scored twice for the hosts, while Jonathas and Felix Klaus grabbed the other goals as Hanover moved up to fourth.
Dortmund twice equalised thanks to efforts by Zagalou and Andrey Yarmolenko, but hopes of claiming something from the match suffered a blow when 18-year-old centre-back Zagadou was shown a straight red for bringing down Jonathas in the area.
The Brazilian converted from the spot to put the hosts back in control before Bebou sealed the win with an 86th minute effort.
Dortmund have failed to win any of their last three Bundesliga games.
Elsewhere, on-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi fired in a 93rd-minute equaliser to earn Wolfsburg a 1-1 draw at Schalke.
Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb had converted a first-half penalty for Schalke, while ex-Bayern Munich forward Mario Gomez missed a penalty for the visitors.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichSubstituted forRafinhaat 84'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 8Javi Martínez
- 19Rudy
- 10RobbenSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 82mins
- 11Rodríguez
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forVidalat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 13Rafinha
- 20Götze
- 22Starke
- 23Vidal
- 24Tolisso
- 28Wriedt
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4OrbanBooked at 13mins
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 8KeitaSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 31Demme
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 45'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forLaimerat 62'minutes
- 9Poulsen
- 11WernerSubstituted forKonatéat 22'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 0.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Arjen Robben.
Naby Keita went off injured after RB Leipzig had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Thiago Alcántara is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.