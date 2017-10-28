Salford FC's keeper sees red for having a pee mid-game... no really.

Salford City, part-owned by Manchester United's 'Class of '92', had their goalkeeper Max Crocombe sent off for peeing on the field during the 88th minute of their game against Bradford Park Avenue.

The non-league tie was in the final stages but the New Zealander couldn't wait until the final whistle to relieve himself.

The bizarre incident was all a bit confusing for the people running the social media accounts of both teams:

But it was then revealed Crocombe had in fact spent a penny on the field...

