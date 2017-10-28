Rangers players always united, says Kenny Miller after two goals against Hearts

Kenny Miller scored twice and set up Rangers' other goal

Kenny Miller made a two-goal return to the Rangers side then insisted that the dressing-room was always united despite his exile under Pedro Caixinha.

Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 in their first game under caretaker Graeme Murty since sacking the Portuguese.

"That dressing room is unified in there," said 37-year-old striker Miller, who was dropped by Caixinha.

"I enjoy coming to training and that never changed. I was always had belief I'd be back in a Rangers jersey."

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty gave Hearts a first-half lead, but Miller scored either side of the break then set up Josh Windass for the third.

"It's great to get back involved," the former Scotland striker told Sky Sports. "It's been tough, but you try to stay strong through it.

"You just stay as professional as you can.

"It was always going to be tough today, but there was a belief there.

"Second half, when we got our nose in front, it relaxed us."

Murty, who is in his second spell as interim manager, praised Miller.

"I'm pleased for him," he told Sky Sports. "He got us the win.

"It's not about Kenny Miller, but you know what you get from him.

Graeme Murty (centre) is in his second spell as caretaker manager

"He has those instincts you've got to get him in the team and let him play.

"When you have good players, it makes my job a lot easier."

Murty said he was "really proud" of his players' performance at Murrayfield.

"Coming back from a wonder strike from Kyle Lafferty, they showed great belief in one another, continuing to play," he said.

"It's really easy to come into a job like this with good players who show that kind of character, not only to rise back up after the goal but be brave and get on the ball.

"Hearts were aggressive and pressed us really well, but once we took control of the game, we showed our class."

Caixinha was sacked after a League Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell then a home draw with Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

Asked how he lifted the side, Murty said: "It's not that complicated, it's just giving the boys some confidence.

"They're the boys who have to go out and put in a shift. They approached it in the right manner,

"It's just my chance to put the structure in place, the players have to step forward. They did that.

"We can raise that standard again. I won't be content with that, they know that."