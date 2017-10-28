Celtic's Patrick Roberts to miss Bayern Munich visit and up to six weeks

Brendan Rodgers was forced to take Roberts off after 30 minutes against Kilmarnock

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts will miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Bayern Munich with an injury expected to keep him out for up to six weeks.

The on-loan Manchester City winger was replaced after 30 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Asked if Roberts would miss Tuesday's game, manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Scotland: "I would think so. He felt it tighten up.

"It looks like it will be his hamstring and that's about four to six weeks."

Rodgers said it was particularly disappointing as the Englishman had been looking good against Steve Clarke's side.

"He started really well in the game, good width in the game on that side and was causing them a problem," he said.

Celtic trail Bayern by three points in Champions League Group B after the Germans defeated Rodgers' side 3-0 in Bavaria.

"A tough game for us and it will be equally as tough here, but it's something we're really looking forward to," said the Celtic manager.

"We're really excited about it. It will be a great occasion here.

"We'll put this behind us, we'll reflect on it and we'll move on and see if we can have a good performance and, more importantly, a result."