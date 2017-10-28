Scottish League Two: Montrose cut Stirling's lead, Peterhead consolidate third

Rory McAllister scored the only goal in Peterhead's defeat of Annan

Montrose moved to within two points of Scottish League Two leaders Stirling Albion with victory over Edinburgh City as Albion lost to Stenhousemuir.

Third-placed Peterhead also won, defeating Annan Athletic.

Elgin City got the division's biggest win - 4-2 away to Clyde - with all other fixtures settled by a one-goal margin.

Bottom side Cowdenbeath remain one point behind Edinburgh after losing away to Berwick Rangers.

League leaders Stirling fell two behind as Mark McGuigan scored a first-half penalty and Jamie Longworth struck in the second period. Darren Lee Smith replied for the hosts but they could not level.

Craig Johnston's effort on the hour mark secured a 1-0 win for Montrose at Links Park.

Peterhead won by the same scoreline at home to Annan Athletic, Rory McAllister grabbing the winner on the stroke of half-time.

Clyde led Elgin through David Goodwillie but Bruce Anderson levelled before the break. Chris McLeish headed Elgin ahead after the break and Darryl McHardy stretched their advantage before Smart Osadolor replied for the hosts. Jordan Allan completed the scoring for Elgin.

And Michael McKenna's late penalty secured a home win for Berwick over Cowdenbeath.