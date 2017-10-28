Cardiff City: Manager Neil Warnock critical of 'poor' referee in Millwall draw

Neil Warnock saw his side held to a second goalless draw on the bounce at home in the Championship as Millwall frustrated the Bluebirds.

Neil Warnock has criticised referee Steve Martin after Cardiff City missed out on the chance of moving back to the top of the Championship.

A 0-0 draw against Millwall in the Welsh capital meant the Bluebirds stay in third place.

Warnock was left frustrated after defender Sean Morrison went down in the box late on and no penalty was given.

"We thought he (the referee) was consistent throughout the game, consistently poor," said Warnock.

"He started off poor and fell away."

Referee Martin had also denied a penalty shout from the visitors, which frustrated the Lions boss Neil Harris.

"It's a definite penalty," said Harris, whose team sit 16th. "When you've got 20,000 people in a stadium and the only person who doesn't think it is is the referee: someone's got to be wrong.

"He got it completely wrong. Sean Morrison's honest enough to say 'I pulled you back and clipped your heels'; you can't do anymore than that.

"It's a foul and changes the game, maybe gives us three points (and leaves Cardiff down to 10 men so I'm really disappointed.

Warnock was left unhappy by the decision not to award a a spot-kick when Morrison appeared to be dragged back in the box in added time at the end of the game.

Warnock added: "We thought it was (a penalty), he was dragged back, but the way the referee performed today we were never going to get one for that. The referee's assistant said he was at fault and we should have had a penalty, but that's no use after the game."

Neil Harris' Lions proved resolute at the Cardiff City Stadium, although the home side carved out a number of good chances only to be denied by goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

'They came to shut the shop up'

Warnock said Millwall had travelled to south Wales with just one aim in mind.

"It was frustrating, the game needed a goal really," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

"You can't blame Millwall, they've got a genuine bunch of lads and a good manager and they came to shut the shop up or park the bus if you like.

"Millwall know what their strengths are and their strength is coming away with a 0-0 draw. It was the kind of game I expected."

Cardiff, who were , did create a number of chances, but found Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer in fine form.

Warnock said his side - without main striker Kenneth Zohore through injury - lacked sharpness in front of goal.

"That's why most of the money in the Championship is spent on strikers. You get what you pay for," the Cardiff manager added.

"We could not do that today, we did not have the quality. We've got to take our chances. We lacked sharpness in the final third."

"I'm pleased we got a 0-0 draw in the end, we did not concede, so let's take a point and move on."