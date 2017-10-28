Premier League stats: Man City, Jose Mourinho, Sead Kolasinac, Georginio Wijnaldum
Manchester City rack up best-ever Premier League start, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United hark back to Sir Alex Ferguson's heyday and Arsenal's surprise playmaker,
Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:
- Manchester City's 3-2 win away to West Brom means they have made the best-ever start to a Premier League season after 10 games, collecting 28 points, with nine wins, one draw and a goal difference of +29.
- City are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions - the longest run without defeat in their history.
- Pep Guardiola's side have now won their last eight Premier League games by an aggregate score of 32-5.
- Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham means they have kept a clean sheet in each of their first five home league games of a season for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
- Full-back Sead Kolasinac, who signed on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer, has had a hand in more goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season than any other player after scoring one and setting up the other in the 2-1 win over Swansea. He has three goals and three assists.
- Swansea have mustered fewer shots (76) and shots on target (20) than any other Premier League side this season.
- Crystal Palace, Benevento, Malaga and Dijon are the only four teams in Europe's big five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1) that are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Palace drew 2-2 against West Ham today thanks to 97th-minute equaliser from Wilfried Zaha.
- Hammers' striker Javier Hernandez scored his 41st Premier League goal in the draw. All of those strikes have come from inside the box. Only former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill, who scored all 56 of his top-flight goals from inside the box, has a higher total while maintaining 100% close-range finishes.
- Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored the 18th Premier League goal of his career in the Reds' 3-0 win over Huddersfield. All 18 of his goals, 11 for former club Newcastle and seven for Liverpool, have come at home. It is the biggest total of any player who has scored all of their goals at home.
- Watford's 1-0 defeat by Stoke, combined with last weekend's 4-2 loss to Chelsea, means they have have suffered consecutive league defeats for the first time this season.
