Jaap Stam: Reading boss accepts 'questions are going to be asked' about his job

Jaap Stam has won 34 of his 69 games in charge of Reading

Jaap Stam says he is "confident in his position" at Reading, but accepts that "questions are going to be asked" after their defeat by Middlesbrough.

Reading have lost four of their past five games, leaving them only two points above the relegation zone.

"It's not for me to do well, it's for the club to do well and hopefully in the long term they can get success," Stam, 45, told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"If that's with me or with somebody else, that's not a problem for me."

Reading reached the Championship play-off final under former Manchester United and Netherlands defender Stam last season, but have won only three league games this term.

"I am confident of my own position, and I know as well that questions are going to be asked and that's fine because it comes with the territory," he said.

"I like the club to do well, so if the club can find a manager which then they can think he can do a lot better than myself then I'm very happy to say you step in and you do that.

"That's not a problem for me, but I'm here working very hard for myself with my staff, with my players to get results and do well."

Stam also said that defender Tiago Ilori is likely to be out for "several weeks" after being substituted following a collision with team-mate Liam Moore on Saturday.

"Tiago's not looking that good, he probably has a concussion - I don't know how bad it is - and of course stitches as well," he added.

"It's not like he's going to be in a couple of days or a week, it's probably going to take several weeks before he can come back."