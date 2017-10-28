Dundee: Neil McCann 'not frightened' by club's predicament

Dundee manager Neil McCann has seen his side lose four consecutive league games

Dundee manager Neil McCann says he will not change the team's style of play and is "not frightened" by the job he faces.

The Dens Park side slipped bottom of the Premiership following a 3-1 defeat to Hamilton Academical.

McCann was "pretty angry" with his team's display, but vowed to keep working to bring improvements.

"I won't throw away us trying to be brave on the ball, 100% no," McCann said.

"I would rather still have a style of play, I'm aware it has to be winning football [but] I don't feel pressure."

The defeat at Dens Park means Dundee have now lost four consecutive games and are bottom of the Premiership on goal difference, level on points with Kilmarnock.

McCann took over last season with the task of saving the team from relegation, which he managed to achieve, and now he faces another battle to move Dundee out of trouble.

"I'm severely disappointed where we are, I'm severely disappointed the run of defeats we are on but I'm not frightened of this job and I will work really hard in training and get the boys to do the same as it's the only way you can get out of trouble," McCann said.

"Teams have not needed an awful lot of encouragement to get a goal. And then we looked a wee bit spooked [against Hamilton], possibly because of the way our results have been going.

"The third goal was just desperate defending and there is no excuse for that. There is just no desire or intensity to try and stop the ball coming into the box. I'm pretty angry as you can imagine."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning was pleased with his side's display - which earned their first win in eight league games - but angry that experienced midfielder Massimo Donati earned two yellow cards, the second for kicking the ball away.

"It's tight down there at the bottom of the league so it's a huge three points for us to come up and win," Canning said.

"Going 2-0 up, if we hold it for five or 10 minutes the game should settle but we concede the penalty almost straight away then Massimo [Donati] gets sent off, which is silly for an experienced player.

"I understand the frustration that he may have had a chance in the box but you then have to compose yourself. He owes the boys because they dug even deeper and managed to get the third goal and make the game comfortable for us."