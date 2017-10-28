BBC Sport - Watford 0-1 Stoke Darren Fletcher winner straight off the training ground - Hughes
Fletcher winner straight off the training ground - Hughes
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes admits Darren Fletcher's volley was practiced on the training ground all week as they record a 1-0 at Watford to win away from home for the first time this season.
