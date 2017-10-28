Scottish League One: Raith Rovers pegged back as Ayr United go level on points

Iain Davidson was sent off in Raith Rovers' 1-1 draw with Forfar

Scottish League One leaders Raith Rovers were held to a draw by bottom side Forfar Athletic, allowing Ayr United to draw level on points.

Ayr beat nine-man Stranraer 2-0 while Raith were held 1-1 at Forfar.

East Fife replaced Arbroath in third place after beating the Red Lichties 3-1 at Bayview.

Albion Rovers drew 2-2 at Airdrieonians, despite having two players sent off, while Alloa Athletic won 4-0 at Queen's Park.

John Herron fired Raith ahead at Station Park just before the hour mark but the visitors' Iain Davidson was sent off for fouling Ouzy See in the box and Mark Millar scored the resulting penalty for the hosts.

Michael Moffat struck Ayr's opener and Stranraer were reduced to 10 men when Scott Robertson was dismissed for violent conduct. Lawrence Shankland doubled the hosts' advantage and Steven Bell for serious foul play.

East Fife also had a man sent off but it did not stop them beating Arbroath. Bobby Linn had given the visitors a first-half lead from close range.

Two goals from Chris Duggan - a shot and a header - turned the match in the Fifers' favour before Mark Lamont struck their third. Kyle Wilkie was then sent off for serious foul.

Airdrie were twice pegged back at Albion Rovers. David Brownlie tapped Tom Fry's corner home midway through the first half but Alan Trouten equalised.

Scott Stewart netted to give the Diamonds a narrow half-time lead and Rovers were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes into the second half when Jason Marr received a second yellow card.

Gary Fisher scored a second leveller with a powerful effort and the visitors then had Scott McLaughlin dismissed, again for a second booking.

Paul Crossan, Craig Malcolm, Andy Graham and Daryll Meggatt were all on target for Alloa at Hampden against second bottom Queen's Park.