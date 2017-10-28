Spanish La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi
Messi scored his 12th league goal of the season for Barcelona

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the La Liga season with a hard-fought win at Athletic Bilbao.

Lionel Messi somehow hit the post after going round Athletic keeper Kepa, but stroked in the opener on 36 minutes.

The hosts dominated the second half, with Raul Garcia heading against the bar and Aritz Aduriz drawing a sharp save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But Athletic were caught on the counter late on as Paulinho, who hit the bar in the first half, slotted in.

Barca hang on to remain unbeaten

Ernesto Valverde's side have scored 28 goals and conceded just three so far this campaign, but this victory was based on a solid goalkeeping performance by German Ter Stegen.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper played superbly, thwarting Aduriz with a stunning left-handed save in the first half when the veteran striker had broken clear.

Athletic, though, were wasteful with the ball in promising positions as Inigo Cordoba twice struck efforts off target from inside the area, and Garcia drove a shot wide as well.

Aduriz forced Ter Stegen into further fine saves in the second half and Inaki Williams came close too as the hosts failed to find an equaliser, before being punished by Brazil midfielder Paulinho in injury time.

Earlier on Saturday, unbeaten Valencia kept pace with Barca by beating Alaves 2-1. Atletico Madrid also remain unbeaten, but dropped further points in their 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Bóveda
  • 30Núñez
  • 4Laporte
  • 15Lekue
  • 8IturraspeBooked at 41mins
  • 6San JoséSubstituted forEtxebarriaat 68'minutes
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forSusaetaat 83'minutes
  • 22Raúl García
  • 28Córdoba
  • 20Aduriz

Substitutes

  • 3Saborit
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 13Herrerín
  • 14Susaeta
  • 16Etxeita
  • 17Rico
  • 19Merino

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3PiquéBooked at 63mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 81mins
  • 18Alba
  • 15PaulinhoBooked at 75mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 47mins
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 83'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 30Busquets
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
43,570

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home17
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 2.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Goal!

Goal! Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 2. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Beñat Etxebarria (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Beñat Etxebarria (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raul García with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club).

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eneko Bóveda (Athletic Club).

Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beñat Etxebarria with a cross.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces André Gomes.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Iñaki Williams.

Offside, Athletic Club. Aymeric Laporte tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

Booking

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba.

Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.

Attempt missed. Beñat Etxebarria (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Beñat Etxebarria (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Paulinho (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona109102832528
2Valencia1073027111624
3Real Madrid96211871120
4Atl Madrid10550156920
5Sevilla10613119219
6Villarreal105231611517
7Leganés1052395417
8Real Betis95131917216
9Real Sociedad94232018214
10Celta Vigo93241814411
11Ath Bilbao103251012-211
12Levante9252911-211
13Espanyol9243812-410
14Getafe9234111019
15Girona9234914-59
16Dep La Coruña92251018-88
17Eibar9216320-177
18Las Palmas9207722-156
19Alavés10109416-123
20Malaga9018420-161
View full Spanish La Liga table

