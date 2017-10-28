Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.
1899 Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
Reece Oxford made a belated competitive debut for Borussia Monchengladbach more than two months into the Bundesliga season.
The England Under-20 defender, signed on loan from West Ham in July, came on for the final 10 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.
Oxford, 18, played in five pre-season games for the club, but had only been an unused substitute in the league.
Thorgan Hazard, Matthias Ginter and Jannik Vestergaard scored for Gladbach.
They came from behind to secure the victory, which lifted them above their opponents into sixth place, after Kerem Demirbay had given Hoffenheim a half-time lead.
Oxford, who spent five months on loan at Reading last season, has made seven Premier League appearances.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 22VogtBooked at 32mins
- 38PoschBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOchsat 82'minutes
- 32Geiger
- 3KaderábekSubstituted forRuppat 50'minutes
- 10Demirbay
- 18Amiri
- 16Schulz
- 19UthSubstituted forKramaricat 35'minutes
- 14Wagner
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 8Polanski
- 11Grillitsch
- 17Zuber
- 27Kramaric
- 30Ochs
- 36Kobel
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 24JantschkeSubstituted forJohnsonat 71'minutes
- 30Elvedi
- 4Vestergaard
- 17Wendt
- 23HofmannSubstituted forHerrmannat 15'minutes
- 28GinterBooked at 45mins
- 8Zakaria
- 32Grifo
- 10T Hazard
- 13StindlSubstituted forOxfordat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Oxford
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 16Traoré
- 19Johnson
- 21Sippel
- 27Cuisance
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 30,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.
Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Foul by Lukas Rupp (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Reece Oxford.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reece Oxford replaces Lars Stindl.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro Wagner.
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Philipp Ochs replaces Stefan Posch.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3. Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Elvedi with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Stefan Posch.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lukas Rupp with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Stindl.
Attempt saved. Sandro Wagner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Fabian Johnson replaces Tony Jantschke.
Attempt saved. Nadiem Amiri (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.
Foul by Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Vincenzo Grifo tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
Booking
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jannik Vestergaard tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).