1899 Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reece Oxford came on as a late substitute for captain Lars Stindl

Reece Oxford made a belated competitive debut for Borussia Monchengladbach more than two months into the Bundesliga season.

The England Under-20 defender, signed on loan from West Ham in July, came on for the final 10 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Oxford, 18, played in five pre-season games for the club, but had only been an unused substitute in the league.

Thorgan Hazard, Matthias Ginter and Jannik Vestergaard scored for Gladbach.

They came from behind to secure the victory, which lifted them above their opponents into sixth place, after Kerem Demirbay had given Hoffenheim a half-time lead.

Oxford, who spent five months on loan at Reading last season, has made seven Premier League appearances.