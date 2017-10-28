Dijon 1-0 Nantes

French Ligue 1
Claudio Ranieri's Nantes side lost their first Ligue 1 match in nine games as they were beaten at Dijon.

Nantes emerged as surprise title contenders following a run of six victories and two draws in eight games.

But Julio Tavares's first-half strike means Ranieri's men are nine points behind leaders Paris St-Germain, who beat Nice 3-0 on Friday, in third.

Champions Monaco remain second after a 2-0 win at Bordeaux on Saturday, Keita Balde and Thomas Lemar with the goals.

Earlier this week Italian manager Ranieri told Football Focus it would be "impossible" for his Nantes side to compete for the title this season.

He led former club Leicester to a shock Premier League title triumph in the 2015-16 season, but was sacked nine months later.

Line-ups

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19Rosier
  • 18YambéréBooked at 65mins
  • 4Djilobodji
  • 5HaddadiBooked at 90mins
  • 20AmalfitanoBooked at 60mins
  • 14MariéSubstituted forBalmontat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Kwon
  • 28da Silva Rocha
  • 7SammaritanoSubstituted forAbeidat 77'minutes
  • 11Tavares

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 8Abeid
  • 15Balmont
  • 16Allain
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 27Varrault
  • 29Jeannot

Nantes

  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 15Dubois
  • 12Awaziem
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 5DjidjiSubstituted forIlokiat 68'minutes
  • 19TouréBooked at 71mins
  • 21Krhin
  • 8ThomassonSubstituted forEl Ghanassyat 45'minutes
  • 28RongierSubstituted forSalaat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 6Alves de Lima
  • 22Nakoulma

Substitutes

  • 1Dupé
  • 4Pallois
  • 7Iloki
  • 9Sala
  • 10Bammou
  • 14El Ghanassy
  • 20Girotto
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj
Attendance:
11,764

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Dijon 1, Nantes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dijon 1, Nantes 0.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Xeka.

Attempt blocked. Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Rene Krhin (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Lima with a cross.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Romain Amalfitano.

Attempt blocked. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Jordan Marié.

Booking

Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Dijon. Jordan Marié tries a through ball, but Xeka is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rene Krhin (Nantes) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jules Iloki with a cross.

Attempt missed. Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xeka following a set piece situation.

Booking

Emiliano Sala (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emiliano Sala (Nantes).

Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jules Iloki (Nantes).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rene Krhin (Nantes).

Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Dijon).

Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Xeka (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Carlos (Nantes).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Lima (Nantes).

Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emiliano Sala (Nantes).

Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoulaye Touré.

Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Mehdi Abeid replaces Frederic Sammaritano.

Foul by Xeka (Dijon).

Yassine El Ghanassy (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Carlos (Nantes).

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Jordan Marié.

Booking

Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Xeka (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).

Valentin Rosier (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

