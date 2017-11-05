Match ends, Exeter City 3, Heybridge Swifts 1.
Exeter City 3-1 Heybridge Swifts
-
- From the section Football
Exeter City overcame a brave display from eighth-tier Heybridge Swifts to progress to the FA Cup second round.
Jayden Stockley headed in a Lloyd James corner and then slotted in unmarked inside the area around the hour.
Isthmian League North Heybridge pulled a goal back as Sam Bantick poked in Lewis Godbold's ball back across goal.
But substitute Liam McAlinden netted a decisive third after Heybridge goalkeeper Danny Sambridge failed to stop his shot creeping under his body.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3WoodmanBooked at 30minsSubstituted forHolmesat 61'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 4JamesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 71'minutes
- 44Boateng
- 21Moxey
- 33ReidSubstituted forMcAlindenat 75'minutes
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 10Holmes
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 24Byrne
- 27Collins
- 28Edwards
Heybridge Swifts
- 1Sambridge
- 2Ramón Carreño
- 5Henshaw
- 6Cawley
- 3Sampayo
- 10BantickBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes
- 7ChattingBooked at 34mins
- 8GriffithsSubstituted forGodboldat 64'minutes
- 11Luque
- 4Dark
- 9CallanderSubstituted forGardnerat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Andrews
- 14Gardner
- 15Fagbohun
- 16Godbold
- 17Conway
- 18Sillgato
- 20Brown
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 3,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Heybridge Swifts 1.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Danny Sambridge.
Attempt saved. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Harrison Chatting (Heybridge Swifts) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Liam McAlinden (Exeter City).
Lewis Godbold (Heybridge Swifts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicholas Brown (Heybridge Swifts).
Attempt missed. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Gardner (Heybridge Swifts).
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Cawley (Heybridge Swifts).
Substitution
Substitution, Heybridge Swifts. Nicholas Brown replaces Sam Bantick.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 3, Heybridge Swifts 1. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Henshaw (Heybridge Swifts).
Attempt missed. Liam McAlinden (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Chatting (Heybridge Swifts).
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
(Heybridge Swifts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Reuben Reid.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Lloyd James because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Heybridge Swifts 1. Sam Bantick (Heybridge Swifts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Godbold.
Substitution
Substitution, Heybridge Swifts. Joe Gardner replaces Luke Callander.
Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Godbold (Heybridge Swifts).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Danny Sambridge.
Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Heybridge Swifts. Lewis Godbold replaces Ben Griffiths.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Heybridge Swifts 0. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Holmes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ben Sampayo.
Booking
Lloyd James (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.