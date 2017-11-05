Exeter City 3-1 Heybridge Swifts

Exeter City overcame a brave display from eighth-tier Heybridge Swifts to progress to the FA Cup second round.

Jayden Stockley headed in a Lloyd James corner and then slotted in unmarked inside the area around the hour.

Isthmian League North Heybridge pulled a goal back as Sam Bantick poked in Lewis Godbold's ball back across goal.

But substitute Liam McAlinden netted a decisive third after Heybridge goalkeeper Danny Sambridge failed to stop his shot creeping under his body.