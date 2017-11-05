Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town highlights

Isthmian Premier League rivals Leatherhead and Billericay Town will go to an FA Cup first-round replay after playing out an entertaining draw.

Jack Midson's near post header, a ninth goal in this season's competition, put the hosts in front and continued his record of scoring in every round.

Billericay levelled when Ricky Modeste tumbled in the box and Billy Bricknell slammed past Zaki Oualah from the spot.

Their draw means Billericay are in the second round draw for the first time.

Glenn Tamplin's visitors had Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant in their squad, who played in the 2006 and 2010 FA Cup finals respectively.

Billericay owner/manager Glenn Tamplin told BBC Sport:

"It was a great game. I'm proud of my boys, they dug in and I'm pleased to be in the hat.

"We were a bit bolder in the second half and went to 3-4-3 and there was relief when the penalty went in, for sure."