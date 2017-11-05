Match ends, Leatherhead 1, Billericay Town 1.
Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town
Isthmian Premier League rivals Leatherhead and Billericay Town will go to an FA Cup first-round replay after playing out an entertaining draw.
Jack Midson's near post header, a ninth goal in this season's competition, put the hosts in front and continued his record of scoring in every round.
Billericay levelled when Ricky Modeste tumbled in the box and Billy Bricknell slammed past Zaki Oualah from the spot.
Their draw means Billericay are in the second round draw for the first time.
Glenn Tamplin's visitors had Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant in their squad, who played in the 2006 and 2010 FA Cup finals respectively.
Billericay owner/manager Glenn Tamplin told BBC Sport:
"It was a great game. I'm proud of my boys, they dug in and I'm pleased to be in the hat.
"We were a bit bolder in the second half and went to 3-4-3 and there was relief when the penalty went in, for sure."
Leatherhead
- 1Oualah
- 2Clohessy
- 5Ambroisine
- 4MinshullBooked at 72mins
- 3Richards
- 7BlackmanSubstituted forTheobaldat 81'minutes
- 6Nnamani
- 8Moore
- 11Gallagher
- 9McManusBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDaviesat 82'minutes
- 10Midson
Substitutes
- 12Davies
- 14Davies
- 15Seager
- 16Wynter
- 17Blonski
- 18Wood
- 19Theobald
Billericay Town
- 1Julian
- 2Evans
- 4ChambersSubstituted forPennantat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 5Swaine
- 3Konchesky
- 7ModesteBooked at 86mins
- 6DeeringBooked at 86mins
- 8WaldrenBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPaineat 62'minutes
- 11Robinson
- 10TheophanousSubstituted forBricknellat 45'minutes
- 14CunningtonBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 9Bricknell
- 12Urquhart
- 13Giddens
- 15Pennant
- 16Paine
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 1,797
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leatherhead 1, Billericay Town 1.
Hand ball by Jack Midson (Leatherhead).
Attempt saved. Rob Swaine (Billericay Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Billericay Town. Conceded by Lee Minshull.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Modeste (Billericay Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by D'Sean Theobald (Leatherhead).
Ricky Modeste (Billericay Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rob Swaine (Billericay Town).
Blake Davies (Leatherhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ricky Modeste (Billericay Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sam Deering (Billericay Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Deering (Billericay Town).
Daniel Gallagher (Leatherhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Gallagher (Leatherhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leatherhead. Blake Davies replaces Niall McManus.
Foul by Ricky Modeste (Billericay Town).
Tom Richards (Leatherhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leatherhead. D'Sean Theobald replaces Sam Blackman.
Attempt saved. Jack Midson (Leatherhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matt Paine (Billericay Town).
Niall McManus (Leatherhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jermaine Pennant (Billericay Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Blackman (Leatherhead).
Attempt missed. Jack Midson (Leatherhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ricky Modeste (Billericay Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Lee Minshull (Leatherhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Cunnington (Billericay Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Minshull (Leatherhead).
Rob Swaine (Billericay Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yannis Ambroisine (Leatherhead).
Corner, Leatherhead. Conceded by Paul Konchesky.
Goal!
Goal! Leatherhead 1, Billericay Town 1. Billy Bricknell (Billericay Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Billericay Town. Ricky Modeste draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sammy Moore (Leatherhead) after a foul in the penalty area.
Jake Robinson (Billericay Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.
Foul by Sam Deering (Billericay Town).
Daniel Gallagher (Leatherhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Cunnington (Billericay Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerry Nnamani (Leatherhead).