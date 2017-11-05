From the section

FA Cup: Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley highlights

Guiseley took League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley to an FA Cup replay after a goalless stalemate.

Goalkeepers Jonny Maxted and Aaron Chapman made several key saves apiece.

Chapman made a string of stops in the first period as National League side Guiseley threatened, denying Kayode Odejayi, Kevan Hurst and Mike Fondop.

At the other end Stanley's Kayden Jackson missed an open goal early on, and Maxted saved a certain Chris M'Boungou own goal.