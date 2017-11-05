Match ends, Guiseley 0, Accrington Stanley 0.
Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley
Guiseley took League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley to an FA Cup replay after a goalless stalemate.
Goalkeepers Jonny Maxted and Aaron Chapman made several key saves apiece.
Chapman made a string of stops in the first period as National League side Guiseley threatened, denying Kayode Odejayi, Kevan Hurst and Mike Fondop.
At the other end Stanley's Kayden Jackson missed an open goal early on, and Maxted saved a certain Chris M'Boungou own goal.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Maxted
- 2BrownBooked at 36mins
- 5Palmer
- 32M'BoungouBooked at 52mins
- 34Holden
- 7HurstSubstituted forHaworthat 86'minutes
- 6Lawlor
- 28LenighanBooked at 19mins
- 11MolyneuxSubstituted forRooneyat 80'minutes
- 19Odejayi
- 30Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 9Thompson
- 10Rooney
- 13Green
- 15McFadzean
- 31Haworth
- 33Koue Niate
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 3Hughes
- 5Richards-EvertonBooked at 58mins
- 12Thorniley
- 7Clark
- 8BrownSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
- 28Conneely
- 11McConvilleBooked at 19mins
- 29Kee
- 10Jackson
Substitutes
- 6Nolan
- 9Edwards
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 19Wilks
- 20Ogle
- 26Johnson
- 27Rawson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 1,611
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 0, Accrington Stanley 0.
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Simon Lenighan (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Jordan Thorniley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Brown (Guiseley).
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Andy Haworth replaces Kevan Hurst.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. John Rooney (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. John Rooney replaces Lee Molyneux.
Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
Ashley Palmer (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Ashley Palmer.
Attempt blocked. Kevan Hurst (Guiseley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Palmer (Guiseley).
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Corner, Guiseley. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Accrington Stanley).
Darren Holden (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Chris M'Boungou.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Kevan Hurst (Guiseley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley).
Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris M'Boungou (Guiseley).
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley).
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Connor Brown (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Callum Johnson replaces Scott Brown.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).