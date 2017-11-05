Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers eased into the second round of the FA Cup for the fifth successive year with victory over National League side Solihull Moors.

League Two Wycombe led when Moors failed to deal with a long punt forward by goalkeeper Scott Brown which allowed Nick Freeman to bundle in.

Craig Mackail-Smith then tapped home after both Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa hit the bar from a corner.

Solihull improved after the break but could not find a way back into the tie.

Oladapo Afolayan had the best of the Moors' chances, seeing one effort tipped over by Brown and hitting another straight at the Chairboys keeper.

Wycombe had other chances too, with home keeper Charlie Bannister saving from Mackail-Smith, Stewart and Akinfenwa, while Marcus Bean curled a shot wide.