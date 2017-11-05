Match ends, Solihull Moors 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe Wanderers eased into the second round of the FA Cup for the fifth successive year with victory over National League side Solihull Moors.
League Two Wycombe led when Moors failed to deal with a long punt forward by goalkeeper Scott Brown which allowed Nick Freeman to bundle in.
Craig Mackail-Smith then tapped home after both Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa hit the bar from a corner.
Solihull improved after the break but could not find a way back into the tie.
Oladapo Afolayan had the best of the Moors' chances, seeing one effort tipped over by Brown and hitting another straight at the Chairboys keeper.
Wycombe had other chances too, with home keeper Charlie Bannister saving from Mackail-Smith, Stewart and Akinfenwa, while Marcus Bean curled a shot wide.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Bannister
- 2Green
- 22Green
- 24St Ledger
- 26Daly
- 34Asante
- 4Carter
- 8SammonsSubstituted forCamwellat 56'minutes
- 7Murombedzi
- 10Hylton
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forCarlineat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kettle
- 12Cullinane-Liburd
- 16Coyle
- 25Carline
- 28Acton
- 30Kelleher
- 37Camwell
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 22FreemanSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 68'minutes
- 5StewartBooked at 41minsSubstituted forEl-Abdat 74'minutes
- 28Scarr
- 3Jacobson
- 4Gape
- 8Bean
- 7Saunders
- 10BloomfieldBooked at 64mins
- 25Mackail-SmithSubstituted forSouthwellat 90+1'minutes
- 20Akinfenwa
Substitutes
- 2Jombati
- 6El-Abd
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 15Southwell
- 17O'Nien
- 19De Havilland
- 30Ma-Kalambay
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 1,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Dayle Southwell replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Oladapo Afolayan.
Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean St Ledger (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Daly (Solihull Moors).
Sean St Ledger (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers).
Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shepherd Murombedzi (Solihull Moors).
Attempt saved. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adam El-Abd replaces Anthony Stewart because of an injury.
Delay in match Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Camwell (Solihull Moors).
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Nick Freeman.
Delay in match Shepherd Murombedzi (Solihull Moors) because of an injury.
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Akwasi Asante.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Darren Carter.
Foul by Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers).