Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City

National League South Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end as they lost to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Addicks hit the crossbar early on through Jake Forster-Caskey's header and Ben Reeves put the hosts ahead with a smart half-volley on 10 minutes.

Mark Marshall's deflected shot doubled the League One side's lead but Tyler Harvey headed in to pull one back in front of 996 travelling fans.

Reeves made it 3-1 with a drilled shot across goal 20 minutes from time.

Truro were making their debut in the first round after becoming the first Cornish side to reach this stage of the competition since 1969, when Falmouth Town were beaten by Peterborough.

The White Tigers were denied a second goal in injury time when Harvey saw his header come back off the crossbar.