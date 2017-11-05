Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Truro City 1.
National League South Truro City's FA Cup run came to an end as they lost to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.
The Addicks hit the crossbar early on through Jake Forster-Caskey's header and Ben Reeves put the hosts ahead with a smart half-volley on 10 minutes.
Mark Marshall's deflected shot doubled the League One side's lead but Tyler Harvey headed in to pull one back in front of 996 travelling fans.
Reeves made it 3-1 with a drilled shot across goal 20 minutes from time.
Truro were making their debut in the first round after becoming the first Cornish side to reach this stage of the competition since 1969, when Falmouth Town were beaten by Peterborough.
The White Tigers were denied a second goal in injury time when Harvey saw his header come back off the crossbar.
Charlton
- 1AmosBooked at 81mins
- 20SollyBooked at 89mins
- 15KonsaBooked at 90mins
- 23Sarr
- 22Dasilva
- 4Jackson
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 11Holmes
- 12ReevesSubstituted forClarkeat 81'minutes
- 7MarshallSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 64'minutes
- 21DodooSubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 10Clarke
- 13Phillips
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 17Aribo
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 34Dijksteel
Truro
- 1McHale
- 2Palfrey
- 5Gerring
- 6Richards
- 3Riley-Lowe
- 7LamontSubstituted forYettonat 84'minutes
- 8Keats
- 4Palmer
- 29Harvey
- 10CookeSubstituted forAllenat 71'minutes
- 19HardingSubstituted forNealat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Neal
- 11Allen
- 12Todd
- 14Yetton
- 15Thompson
- 18Copp
- 21Hartridge
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 4,494
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Truro City 1.
Attempt blocked. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Tyler Harvey (Truro City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Booking
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Andrew Neal (Truro City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Neal (Truro City).
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Andrew Neal (Truro City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Neal (Truro City).
Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Truro City. Stewart Yetton replaces Aaron Lamont.
Hand ball by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Truro City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Harvey (Truro City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Billy Clarke replaces Ben Reeves.
Attempt missed. Ben Gerring (Truro City) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Truro City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Attempt blocked. Noah Keats (Truro City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Andrew Neal (Truro City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Ben Gerring (Truro City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Truro City. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Substitution
Substitution, Truro City. Andrew Neal replaces Ben Harding.
Substitution
Substitution, Truro City. River Allen replaces Cody Cooke.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Joseph Dodoo.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Truro City 1. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricky Holmes.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cody Cooke (Truro City).