Match ends, Coventry City 2, Maidenhead United 0.
Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United
-
- From the section Football
Jordan Ponticelli netted twice as 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City beat National League Maidenhead United.
Jack Grimmer's cross from the right provided Ponticelli's first from inside the area with a neat right-foot finish.
Jake Goodman's slip in the penalty box allowed Jodi Jones to square to Ponticelli for the second just before half-time for League Two Coventry.
Marc McNulty was denied a third for the hosts late on when he was adjudged offside from Maxime Biamou's cross.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 12Davies
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleySubstituted forMaycockat 74'minutes
- 11Jones
- 10McNulty
- 7VincentiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBiamouat 45'minutes
- 38PonticelliSubstituted forNazonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 4Willis
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 16Beavon
- 18Nazon
- 28Maycock
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 24Goodman
- 5Massey
- 3Steer
- 11BarrattBooked at 19minsSubstituted forHydeat 45'minutes
- 8Comley
- 19Upward
- 14PritchardSubstituted forPetersat 82'minutes
- 17Clifton
- 25SmithSubstituted forMulleyat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Odametey
- 9Marks
- 10Hyde
- 18Hamann
- 20Kilman
- 23Peters
- 26Mulley
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 3,370
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Maidenhead United 0.
Attempt blocked. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United).
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Corner, Maidenhead United. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Peters replaces Harry Pritchard.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
James Comley (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
James Comley (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tom Davies (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Alan Massey.
Attempt missed. James Comley (Maidenhead United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Callum Maycock replaces Jordan Shipley.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Duckens Nazon replaces Jordan Ponticelli.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Remy Clerima (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrian Clifton (Maidenhead United).
Attempt missed. Adrian Clifton (Maidenhead United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Jack Grimmer (Coventry City).
Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rene Steer (Maidenhead United).
Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. James Mulley replaces Christian Smith.
Corner, Maidenhead United. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).