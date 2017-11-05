Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United

Jordan Ponticelli netted twice as 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City beat National League Maidenhead United.

Jack Grimmer's cross from the right provided Ponticelli's first from inside the area with a neat right-foot finish.

Jake Goodman's slip in the penalty box allowed Jodi Jones to square to Ponticelli for the second just before half-time for League Two Coventry.

Marc McNulty was denied a third for the hosts late on when he was adjudged offside from Maxime Biamou's cross.