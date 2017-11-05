Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Woking 1-1 Bury highlights

National League side Woking recovered from conceding a goal inside 42 seconds to earn an FA Cup first-round replay against managerless Bury.

Michael Smith gave the League One side the perfect start when he tapped in the rebound after Cards defender Joey Jones headed a cross against his own bar.

Woking, 33 league places below Bury, drew level with Jamie Philpot headed in a deep cross from Regan Charles-Cook.

Both sides had chances but neither was able to find a winner.

Woking's Joe Ward saw a shot turned away by Bury keeper Leo Fasan as they began the second half brightly, while Inih Effiong headed narrowly wide from eight yards.

But Bury, who had Ryan Lowe in interim charge after Lee Clark was sacked on Monday, had openings too, with Jay O'Shea shooting straight at home keeper Nathan Baxter.

Woking manager Anthony Limbrick told BBC Sport:

"When you're playing a team two leagues above you, you would take a 1-1, especially after conceding a goal so early.

"I thought we had the better chances and we were pushing right to the end.

"We showed a lot of character and I'm happy for the players that they got the result and a replay up at their place."