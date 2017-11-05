Match ends, Woking 1, Bury 1.
Woking 1-1 Bury
-
- From the section Football
National League side Woking recovered from conceding a goal inside 42 seconds to earn an FA Cup first-round replay against managerless Bury.
Michael Smith gave the League One side the perfect start when he tapped in the rebound after Cards defender Joey Jones headed a cross against his own bar.
Woking, 33 league places below Bury, drew level with Jamie Philpot headed in a deep cross from Regan Charles-Cook.
Both sides had chances but neither was able to find a winner.
Woking's Joe Ward saw a shot turned away by Bury keeper Leo Fasan as they began the second half brightly, while Inih Effiong headed narrowly wide from eight yards.
But Bury, who had Ryan Lowe in interim charge after Lee Clark was sacked on Monday, had openings too, with Jay O'Shea shooting straight at home keeper Nathan Baxter.
Woking manager Anthony Limbrick told BBC Sport:
"When you're playing a team two leagues above you, you would take a 1-1, especially after conceding a goal so early.
"I thought we had the better chances and we were pushing right to the end.
"We showed a lot of character and I'm happy for the players that they got the result and a replay up at their place."
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 21Young
- 6Orlu
- 15Wynter
- 3RalphBooked at 80mins
- 4Jones
- 8Isaac
- 20Philpot
- 11Charles-CookSubstituted forAppauat 79'minutes
- 23Ward
- 9Effiong
Substitutes
- 10Banton
- 14Saraiva
- 17Appau
- 18Mason
- 24Stojsavljevic
Bury
- 38Fasan
- 12WilliamsBooked at 34mins
- 14Edwards
- 15AldredBooked at 90mins
- 17HumphreySubstituted forInceat 58'minutes
- 4Tutte
- 26O'Shea
- 3Leigh
- 10MayorSubstituted forDobreat 76'minutes
- 7Maguire
- 29SmithBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 11Ajose
- 13Reilly
- 20Whitmore
- 21Dobre
- 30Ince
- 31Danns
- 42Maloney
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 1,858
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Bury 1.
Booking
Tom Aldred (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Ralph (Woking) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Bury).
Attempt missed. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Tutte with a cross.
Attempt missed. Inih Effiong (Woking) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Tutte.
Chez Isaac (Woking) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rohan Ince (Bury).
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Matt Young.
Attempt blocked. Declan Appau (Woking) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ward.
Booking
Michael Smith (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Ward (Woking) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Williams (Bury).
Joey Jones (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Bury).
Attempt missed. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Greg Leigh following a corner.
Booking
Nathan Ralph (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Woking).
Chris Maguire (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Declan Appau replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Attempt saved. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Williams.
Foul by Chez Isaac (Woking).
Jay O'Shea (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre replaces Danny Mayor.
Jordan Wynter (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Bury).
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jay O'Shea following a corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Richard Orlu.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Williams with a cross.
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Williams.
Corner, Woking. Conceded by Greg Leigh.
Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Woking).
Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Regan Charles-Cook (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bury).
Attempt missed. Inih Effiong (Woking) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Bury) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jay O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Rohan Ince replaces Chris Humphrey.