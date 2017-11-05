Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United

Ten-man Cambridge United reached the second round of the FA Cup for the fifth consecutive season after beating National League side Sutton United.

The visitors had a man advantage for 50 minutes when George Maris received a second yellow card for simulation.

But Jabo Ibehre put the U's ahead before half-time by turning home the rebound after Jevani Brown hit the bar.

Sutton's Kieron Cadogan hit the bar before Ibehre almost made it 2-0 with a deflected effort which hit the post.

Sutton, who had beaten Cheltenham, AFC Wimbledon and Leeds in last season's competition before being knocked out by Arsenal in the fifth round, were frustrated in their efforts to find an equaliser.

Ross Lafayette could only shoot straight at Cambridge keeper David Forde and the former Republic of Ireland international made a crucial save in injury time to keep out Adam Coombes' driven effort.