Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Sutton United 0.
Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United
Ten-man Cambridge United reached the second round of the FA Cup for the fifth consecutive season after beating National League side Sutton United.
The visitors had a man advantage for 50 minutes when George Maris received a second yellow card for simulation.
But Jabo Ibehre put the U's ahead before half-time by turning home the rebound after Jevani Brown hit the bar.
Sutton's Kieron Cadogan hit the bar before Ibehre almost made it 2-0 with a deflected effort which hit the post.
Sutton, who had beaten Cheltenham, AFC Wimbledon and Leeds in last season's competition before being knocked out by Arsenal in the fifth round, were frustrated in their efforts to find an equaliser.
Ross Lafayette could only shoot straight at Cambridge keeper David Forde and the former Republic of Ireland international made a crucial save in injury time to keep out Adam Coombes' driven effort.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 5Taylor
- 3CarrollSubstituted forTaftat 90+4'minutes
- 7MingoiaSubstituted forLewisat 82'minutes
- 16O'Neil
- 20BrownSubstituted forDunkat 89'minutes
- 18MarisBooked at 40mins
- 9Ikpeazu
- 14Ibehre
Substitutes
- 11Dunk
- 12Taft
- 13Mitov
- 21Elito
- 22Lewis
- 24Davies
- 26Foy
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 5John
- 4Beckwith
- 6Collins
- 3ThomasSubstituted forCoombesat 83'minutes
- 11Cadogan
- 8Davis
- 16BaileySubstituted forLafayetteat 27'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 14Dundas
- 20WrightSubstituted forJeffreyat 62'minutes
- 23Taylor
Substitutes
- 9Lafayette
- 10Coombes
- 17Spence
- 24Jeffrey
- 27Downer
- 29Brown
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,070
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Sutton United 0.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
Attempt saved. Adam Coombes (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. George Taft replaces Jake Carroll.
Attempt missed. Ross Lafayette (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Louis John with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Jeffrey (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Jevani Brown.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Paul Lewis.
Booking
Ross Lafayette (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Lafayette (Sutton United).
Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieron Cadogan (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Dean Beckwith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).
Foul by Ross Lafayette (Sutton United).
Leon Legge (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Adam Coombes replaces Aswad Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis replaces Piero Mingoia.
Attempt missed. Louis John (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Dundas with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Offside, Sutton United. Aswad Thomas tries a through ball, but Jamie Collins is caught offside.
Craig Dundas (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ross Lafayette (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Jeffrey.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leon Legge (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Foul by Louis John (Sutton United).
Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Louis John (Sutton United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Collins with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jevani Brown.
Attempt blocked. Louis John (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieron Cadogan.
Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.