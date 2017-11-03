Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Don Cowie returns to Hearts squad following injury as they entertain Kilmarnock.

Defender Aaron Hughes is nearing a return, but Jamie Walker, Prince Buaben, Arnaud Djoum, Connor Randall, Malaury Martin and Ashley Smith-Brown remain sidelined.

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie and wingers Chris Burke and Dom Thomas are doubtful with knocks.

Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith remain out.

Hearts manager Craig Levein is concerned about rushing Cowie and Hughes into action too early and will discuss the centre-half's condition with Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill before deciding whether he plays at Murrayfield.

Hughes is keen to return to action ahead of the first leg of his country's World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

The Edinburgh side sit seventh in the table, seven points ahead of the visitors, who are second bottom and only ahead of Dundee on goal difference.

Match stats

Hearts are looking to avoid a third straight defeat after losing two on the bounce for the first time this season

Killie are without a win in their three games under manager Steve Clarke

The Ayrshire side are unbeaten in their last four away games

Hearts are unbeaten in their last three games against Killie, all without losing a goal

Hearts are unbeaten in four games at home to Kilmarnock

Pre-match quotes

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Jamie (Walker's injury) is not as bad as first feared.

"He won't make Sunday but I am hoping that him, Connor Randall, Prince (Buaben), Arnaud Djoum and Aaron (Hughes) will all be back for the Partick match.

"You get periods when you don't seem to get any injuries, and then we've had a period recently where we've had a few.

"There's been a lot of emotional stuff going on as well in playing away from home and constantly travelling. I think there's a bit of stress involved and that can have an impact on players."

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald on being released by Craig Levein at Hearts: "It was obviously disappointing, but it is part of football.

"I was low, but it was probably a little bit of fear more than anything because you are thinking, 'What's next?' after being there year to year, getting contracts and being in my comfort zone to a degree.

"I had been there my whole career, apart from an 18-month loan spell at Queen of the South.

"Sometimes it can be for the better, sometimes you need a change and maybe that was something I needed in my career.

"I have seen Craig since and spoke to him. I am not one to hold grudges. There are no certainties in football these days."