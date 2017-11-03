Everton v Watford

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has lost his first three matches in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Defender Michael Keane could return for a beleaguered Everton after recovering from an infection in a gash in his leg.

Cuco Martina is sidelined because of head and neck injuries but Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka all return after being rested for the Europa League defeat by Lyon.

Watford striker Troy Deeney begins a three-game ban following an altercation with Joe Allen in the defeat at Stoke.

Roberto Pereyra, Younes Kaboul and Sebastien Prodl remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Thursday's 3-0 dismantling in Lyon ended Everton's interest in the Europa League and made it four defeats and two cup exits inside the past fortnight.

"It also surely ended any lingering hopes David Unsworth had of taking charge on a more permanent basis, having presided over three of those losses.

"There's every chance Watford will prove to be awkward guests this weekend too. They had enough chances to have beaten the champions Chelsea in their last away match and, despite losing 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, have won three times in five attempts on the road this season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth on his chances of being appointed on a permanent basis: "I'm proud to be Everton manager.

"But it's not about me, it's about what's best for the club. We need a win for the fans and the players.

"We all need to come together and win a game of football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford made a great start but they could, and should, have got something from Chelsea and then they got done at Stoke. I wonder if they are on a poor run at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have avoided defeat in only one of their 10 top-flight away matches at Everton, a 2-2 draw in August 2015.

However, Everton have only won one of the last four matches, having triumphed in 15 of the previous 16.

Only Liverpool (15) have won more top-flight matches against Watford than Everton (14).

Everton

Everton's tally of eight points from 10 games is their worst start to a Premier League campaign for 11 years, and third worst overall.

They have kept only one clean sheet in their 10 league matches this season.

The 20 goals Everton have conceded is their worst record at this stage since 1994, when they let in 22.

No side has had fewer scorers in the Premier League than Everton, whose only scorers have been Wayne Rooney and Oumar Niasse.

The Toffees could go 18 top-flight home fixtures without a draw for the first time since a club record run of 33 games, which ended in October 1932.

Watford

Watford have suffered back-to-back defeats under Marco Silva for the first time.

Their three victories in five league games on the road under Silva is as many as they managed in 19 attempts under Walter Mazzarri.

If Watford win, they will reach 18 points and equal their highest tally after 11 matches of a top-flight campaign.

The Hornets have scored with an unrivalled 52% of their attempts on target in the Premier League.

Richarlison has been involved in a team-high five goals, had the most shots (35) and created the most chances (13).

Watford have conceded a league-high nine goals from set-pieces.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 26%

