Manchester City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no new injury concerns but Pep Guardiola may opt to rotate his squad following Wednesday's win at Napoli.

Forward Gabriel Jesus only played five minutes as a substitute in Italy and could return, along with Kyle Walker and David Silva.

Sead Kolasinac should overcome a hip injury to start for Arsenal after limping off at Swansea last weekend.

Shkodran Mustafi, Santi Cazorla, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "In 37 years as a commentator, I can't remember any side starting a season with such a long run of joyously expressive football as Manchester City have. The win in Napoli has reverberated around Europe.

"They're breaking records every week. Their next goal will be their 50th of the season. At this rate they could hit 150 in all!

"Can they sustain it? Doubtful! Will Arsenal be the team to stop the 14-game winning run? Not if they try and hold out defensively. They don't have good enough holding midfield players to do that.

"If they risk bold, attacking football, they can maintain their good record against City. But they'll need Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez fully fired up to do that."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "We have an opportunity to show that we can deal with these kind of games and I am sure we can.

"At the moment, we just have to prepare in a serious way with clarity and focus and give the maximum on Sunday.

"We will not hide. The best way to defend sometimes is to attack."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsene Wenger has always gone to the top teams and said 'right, we will play football'. I can't see Arsenal going there and saying 'let's attack them' because if they do that then the gates will open.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Cesaro and Sheamus

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's only win in nine games against Arsenal was a 1-0 league victory at the Etihad last season.

Arsenal have scored at least two goals in eight of the last 10 fixtures, with City failing to keep a clean sheet during that period.

A 24th loss against Arsenal would equal City's record number of Premier League defeats against any side. Chelsea have beaten them 24 times.

Manchester City

City's tally of 28 points equals the Premier League record after 10 games.

The two previous sides with 28 points at this point (Chelsea in 2005 and City themselves in 2011) both went on to win the title.

Pep Guardiola's side could equal the club league record of nine consecutive victories within a single season, set in February 1947 in the second tier.

City completed 844 passes in the win at West Brom - the most by a team in the Premier League since Opta began recording this data in 2003.

Leroy Sane has had a hand in 11 goals in his last seven Premier League games - and has scored and assisted in four of his last five league games.

City's total of 35 league goals makes this the most prolific start by a Guardiola-led team, bettering Barcelona's 34 goals in 2008-09.

They have scored 21 goals in five home games - 18 of their 19 Premier League rivals have a lower overall tally from 10 matches.

City (71%) and Arsenal (65%) have the highest average ball possession in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 12 matches in all competitions, losing just once.

The Gunners have come from behind to win three Premier League games this season - a feat they managed just twice in 2016-17.

At this stage last season, Arsenal were in second place on goal difference with 23 points. They currently lie fifth, nine points off the lead.

Arsenal could lose four of their opening six away matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1981.

They have won two of their last 26 Premier League away matches against clubs that finished in the top six last season (D8, L16).

Mesut Ozil has created 30 goalscoring opportunities in the Premier League this season, a joint-league high with Kevin De Bruyne.

Arsene Wenger is the only manager to beat Pep Guardiola while he has managed Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 64% Probability of away win: 14%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.