Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Scotland, Hibernian, Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Belgian Michel Preud'homme, who has previously managed Standard Liege, FC Twente and Club Brugge, has applied for the vacant Rangers manager's job and his agent claims he has already held talks with the Ibrox club. (Sunday Mail)

And 58-year-old former Belgium goalkeeper Preud'homme is holding off an offer from his boyhood heroes Mechelen in case he does land the Rangers post. (Sunday Mail)

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty, who led Rangers to a 3-1 win away to Hearts on Saturday and had his name chanted by the more than 14,000 travelling fans, admitted it would be hard to turn the job down if he was offered it. (Sunday Mail)

Michel Preud'homme enjoyed success with Club Brugge, winning the Belgian title and two cups

Murty revealed he took some light-hearted stick from his fellow-coaches after he was serenaded by the supporters at Murrayfield. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen trio Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie, along with Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, will be called up by interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay for the friendly against the Netherlands. Scott Brown will also be in the squad and Cardiff City's Callum Paterson will make a return. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon knows he will have to be at his very best when Bayern Munich - and their start striker Robert Lewandowski - come to Glasgow on Champions League duty this week. (Scottish Sun)

Leigh Griffiths says he is in a constant battle with fellow-striker Moussa Dembele to earn a starting slot at Celtic, and insists there is no first-choice frontman at the club. (Scottish Sun)

Bayern Munich's Colombian World Cup star James Rodriguez has identified Dembele as the main threat to his side in Tuesday night's match in Glasgow. (Sunday Mail)

Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie could be in the Scotland squad for the Netherlands friendly

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is delighted with the form of midfielder Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn after seeing his side win 1-0 at high-flying Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds says Celtic twice tried to sign him before he joined the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)

Referee Steven McLean, who was criticised for his display in last week's League Cup semi-final, was under fire again for his showing in Saturday's match between St Mirren and Morton - with the managers of both clubs agreeing Buddies striker Gavin Reilly should have been awarded a penalty when the ref booked him for diving. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg has revealed his joy at returning to fitness following an injury-hit summer. (Herald)

Jen McIntosh hopes to add to her vast medal collection at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is happy to cast his net as wide as possible in the search for new talent. (Herald)

Scottish shooter Jen McIntosh says she is beginning to focus and prepare for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but laughs off her husband's suggestion that she gets "crazy" in the build-up to major competitions. (Herald)