Benevento 1-5 Lazio

From the section

Nani (left) joined Lazio in the summer from La Liga side Valencia

Former Manchester United winger Nani scored as Lazio continued their impressive start to the Serie A season by hammering bottom side Benevento.

Bastos, Ciro Immobile and Adam Marusic netted in the first 24 minutes, on-loan Newcastle full-back Achraf Lazaar pulling a goal back for the hosts.

Marco Parolo and Nani's late effort completed a comprehensive victory.

Lazio have lost just one of their first 11 games of the season and are three points behind league leaders Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side beat Sassuolo 3-1 on Sunday, while champions Juve defeated AC Milan 2-0 on Saturday and remain second.

Inter Milan, who are unbeaten this season, travel to Hellas Verona on Monday (19:45 GMT).

Benevento stay bottom with no points and a -25 goal difference.