Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse2PSV Eindhoven4

Vitesse 2-4 PSV Eindhoven

Vitesse
Vitesse are fourth in the Eredivisie table after 10 games

On-loan Chelsea teenager Mason Mount scored his second Eredivisie goal of the season as Vitesse were beaten at home by league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Mount, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in the summer, came on as a second-half substitute to net a consolation goal.

Winger Hirving Lozano scored twice for PSV, as did forward Jurgen Locadia, who also scored an own goal.

Ajax are five points behind PSV after beating Willem II 2-0 on Saturday.

Defenders Fankaty Dabo and Matt Miazga, also on-loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, both started for Vitesse but midfielder Charlie Colkett failed to make it off the bench.

Vitesse are fourth in the table after 10 games played, nine points adrift of top spot.

Line-ups

Vitesse

  • 22Pasveer
  • 2DaboBooked at 13mins
  • 37KashiaSubstituted forCastaignosat 85'minutes
  • 5MiazgaBooked at 72mins
  • 28BüttnerBooked at 67mins
  • 10Bruns
  • 17SereroSubstituted forMountat 62'minutes
  • 25Foor
  • 7Rashica
  • 9Matavz
  • 11Linssen

Substitutes

  • 8Colkett
  • 14Castaignos
  • 19Mount
  • 23Ali
  • 24Houwen
  • 29Lelieveld
  • 43Faye
  • 51Bosz

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 4AriasBooked at 67mins
  • 5SchwaabBooked at 25mins
  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 20Brenet
  • 10van GinkelBooked at 4mins
  • 7PereiroBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLuckassenat 77'minutes
  • 8Hendrix
  • 19Locadia
  • 9de JongSubstituted forBergwijnat 83'minutes
  • 11Lozano

Substitutes

  • 3Luckassen
  • 13Room
  • 14Lammers
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 18Rosario
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 25Maher
  • 29Gudmundsson
  • 31van Osch
  • 32Paal
  • 47Ferreira dos Santos
  • 50Obispo
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
18,232

Match Stats

Home TeamVitesseAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Vitesse 2, PSV Eindhoven 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Vitesse 2, PSV Eindhoven 4.

Offside, Vitesse. Matt Miazga tries a through ball, but Tim Matavz is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jürgen Locadia.

Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).

Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Bruns.

Attempt missed. Thomas Bruns (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Linssen.

Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Substitution

Substitution, Vitesse. Luc Castaignos replaces Guram Kashia.

Attempt missed. Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).

Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Steven Bergwijn replaces Luuk de Jong because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.

Foul by Thomas Bruns (Vitesse).

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Matt Miazga (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven).

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Derrick Luckassen replaces Gastón Pereiro.

Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Brenet.

Attempt blocked. Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Booking

Matt Miazga (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matt Miazga (Vitesse).

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Remko Pasveer.

Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

Booking

Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven1090133102327
2Ajax107122681822
3PEC Zwolle106311710721
4AZ Alkmaar106131613319
5Vitesse1053222121018
6Feyenoord105231811717
7Excelsior104241314-114
8FC Utrecht104241520-514
9sc Heerenveen104241420-614
10ADO Den Haag10415913-413
11Heracles Almelo103341517-212
12VVV-Venlo103341216-412
13FC Twente103071315-29
14FC Groningen102351317-49
15Sparta Rotterdam10235817-99
16Willem II103071122-119
17NAC Breda102261119-88
18Roda JC Kerkrade10217921-127
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

